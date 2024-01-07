Indore: City Zoo Could Soon House Zebras

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo could soon have African zebras to add to the more than 1,300 wild animals that it already has. This will make Indore Zoo the first zoo of Madhya Pradesh to have these animals with distinctive black-and-white striped coats.

The zoo management has sent a proposal under the animal exchange programme to zoos in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. In the proposal, the zoo has given a list of the animals it has. These include tigers, lions, deer, chitals and jackals. Their number has increased in the zoo so they can easily be given to other zoos.

Earlier too, the zoo administration had planned to bring the zebra three years ago. A proposal for getting the African zebra was sent to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo of Mumbai and the zoo administration had also got the green signal from the Central Zoo Authority under the animal exchange programme for the transfer. However, the exchange could not materialise at that time due to Corona.

245 foreign birds and animals obtained under exchange

Animals have been brought to the zoo many times under an animal exchange programme. Five tigers and six lions were given to Jamnagar Zoo. In return, more than 245 exotic birds and animals of more than 80 species have been brought from there. These include snakes, macaws, iguanas, turtles, pocket monkeys, finches, canines, lory and other birds.

More than 1,300 wild animals

There are more than 1,300 wild animals in the city zoo spread over 52 acres. These include nine lions, 11 tigers and four leopards. Of these, 10 cubs were born in the last 11 months. Besides, the number of deer and jackals is also more than 50. A snake house and a bird house have also been built here, which are attracting a lot of visitors these days. There are more than 40 species of birds in the bird house. These include many birds including Green Wig Macau, Blue Ed Gold Macau, Capdove, Lory, Flying Squirrel, Glider and others.

“Negotiations are going on for zebras with three zoos. We have asked them about animals which they want to adopt. If they like any of the wild animals present in Indore, a zebra will be brought in its place. We have sent the list of animals available with us.”

Dr Uttam Yadav

Incharge

Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum, Indore