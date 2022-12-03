Indore: City to witness heavy traffic on Bypass & Ring Road on Sunday

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the life of great revolutionary tribal leader Tantya Mama on his martyrdom day on Sunday thousands of tribals are likely to reach Indore from the nearby district of Malwa and Nimar.

Therefore, heavy traffic is expected on the Bypass and Ring Road as these are the two main roads that would be taken to reach the Nehru Stadium for the function. As a precaution, heavy vehicles are banned on these two roads on Sunday.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma presided over a meeting through video conference in which senior police and administrative officials of all the neighbouring districts took part.

The main aim of the meeting was to make proper arrangements for transport, food, drinking water, and parking for those coming to the function.

At the meeting at the commissioner’s office, commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra, inspector general of police Rakesh Kumar Gupta, collector Ilayaraja T, DIG (Rural) Chandrashekhar Solanki, superintendent of police (Rural) BS Virde, DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chandra Jain and other officers were present.

Through video conferencing, divisional commissioner Sharma took information from all the districts regarding their preparations. He said vehicles reaching the city should be on time to avoid inconvenience. The movement of heavy vehicles should be stopped at Khandwa Road and AB Road in the morning or they should be diverted to alternative routes. It was clarified in the meeting entry will be given inside the Nehru Stadium from only two places - Bicholi Mardana Square and Devguradia Square. Vehicles coming from Ujjain side to the city and via Kshipra will reach the Bypass while vehicles coming from AB Road will reach Bypass through Rau square. There will be no entry of these vehicles inside the city so that the citizens of the city are not troubled by traffic stoppages.

In the meeting, IG Rakesh Kumar Gupta said that fire brigade, ambulance etc. will be stationed in various police stations along the route. DCP Maheshchandra Jain said traffic control room will work continuously during the programme.

The commissioner instructed the control room set up in the commissioner's office to remain functional till every bus reaches its destination safely after the event is over.