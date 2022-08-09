Indore: City to receive less drinking water today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the city would receive a lesser amount of drinking water that too with very low pressure on Tuesday as overhead water tanks could not be filled to their capacity due to a technical fault at Jalud pumping station.

As per information, a transformer burst at Jalud pumping station bringing all the pumps of Narmada Phase-I, Phase-2 and Phase-3 to a halt at 8 pm on Monday.

The Narmada Project officials said that the overhead water tanks in the city could not be filled to their capacity. Resultantly, the city residents will get a lesser amount of water on Tuesday, they added.

The officials said that the work is on to fix the transformer.