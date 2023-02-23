Indore: City to get one more flight to Lucknow & Ahmedabad  

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will get one more flight each for Lucknow and Ahmedabad from March 26. Private airline IndiGo will operate both flights and aviation sources informed on Wednesday that IndiGo has opened bookings for these flights from today. With the commencement of these flights, now, three flights will be available from Indore to Ahmedabad and two for Lucknow.

The airlines are preparing to make many changes in their flight schedule in the upcoming summer schedule which would include the introduction of new flights to and from the city.

Schedule at a glance

The flight from Ahmedabad will take off at 8.30 am and reach Indore at 9.40 am and will return to Ahmedabad at 11.15 am. The Lucknow flight will depart from the city at 5.30 pm and reach Lucknow at 7.20 pm. On its return journey, the flight will take off from Lucknow at 7.50 pm and reach the city at 9.50 pm.

