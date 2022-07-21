Indore: City to get new flyover at Bhanwarkuwan Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will get a new flyover on the Bhanwarkuwan Square, which is one of the busiest squares of the city. The work order for the flyover will, probably, be released by the Indore Development Authority in the coming days.

The IDA officials said the Bhanwarkuwan flyover is one of the flyovers which have been announced by the chief minister. The flyover’s tenders were called and a Rs 47.23-crore tender was received by the IDA which will be under discussion.

The discussion will be done at the IDA board meeting in which several officials from different departments and senior IDA officials will be present. The board will give approval to the tender and issue the work order of the project. It is expected that, within the next week, the board meeting will be organised by the IDA and a decision will be taken on the flyover, says an IDA official.

However, before the implementation of the model code of conduct, tenders were called for three flyovers, of which the tender for the Bhanwarkuan Square flyover was opened recently. For this six-lane flyover, Indore’s Ferro Concrete Consulting India Pvt. Ltd has filled up a tender of a minimum amount of Rs 47.23 crore.

The tenders for the Luv Kush Square and Khajrana Square flyovers have also been received by the authority, but, as the model code of conduct was in force, they were not opened. Tenders for both these flyovers will also be opened in the coming days.

The authority has estimated the cost of these two flyovers at Rs 117 crore, of which the construction cost of Luv kush Flyover is estimated at Rs 62 crore and Khajrana at Rs 55 crore. However, only after the tenders are opened will it be revealed how much tenders are filled by the construction firms regarding these two flyovers.

Apart from this, the authority will also conduct a feasibility survey of eight other flyovers that have been proposed.

According to chairman of the IDA Jaipal Singh Chavda, the tenders for the flyovers which have been received will be approved soon. Right now, the board meeting of the authority will also, probably, be called by next week. At this meeting, proposals for new development works will also be discussed.

