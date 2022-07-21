Bhopal: BSSS students win 3 gold medals in All India University Rope Skipping Tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Kolare and Aditya Singh Sengar of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences have bagged the three gold medals in All India University Rope Skipping Tournament.

Fifteen universities from all over the country participated in the tournament held at Poornima University in Jaipur recently. Six master events were organised in which Harsh Kolare, a student of BPES (Semester II), won two gold medals in a 30-second speed sprint and speed relay.

Aditya Singh Sengar of BCom (computers, semester II) won a gold medal in one-minute speed hop. Both the students attributed their success to their parents, facilities provided in their college and guidance of their coach.

Principal Father John PJ congratulated both the players. He said that their continuous practice and hard work took them to heights of success. He advised them to keep working to get recognition at the international level.

Head of the physical education department, Vishal Singh Sengar, said that there were many budding sportspersons in BSSS waiting for an opportunity to bring laurels to their college at the national and international level. He added that the department tried to nurture talent of students by giving them opportunities for maximum participation in sports activities along with physical education.