Indore: City to be developed as Safe City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh said that we want to develop the city as a 'Safe City’, wherein the city would be kept safe from all kinds of mafia by running continuous campaigns against them. The land mafia, mining mafia, ration mafia, and drugs mafia are all on the administration's radar. Action will also be taken against adulterators and white collared criminals.

Collector Singh was talking to the media here on Friday where he shared the road map for making Indore a safe city.

He said that as per the wish of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government is taking continuous action against all types of mafia in the district. In this connection, today a joint team of municipal

corporation and district administration, demolished portions of 25 Hours Hotel located in Sarvanand Nagar. The administration had received complaints of crimes against women and other illegal activities going on in the hotel. He said the administration wants to send a message that no illegal activity would be allowed.

Zero tolerance against criminals

Collector Singh said that CM has given strict instructions that no mafia should flourish in the district. Accordingly, the attitude of ‘Zero Tolerance’ has been adopted by the administration and police towards criminals. Efforts are being made regularly to make the city free from criminal activities as well. He said that the cooperation of the media and the general public is very important in this drive.

He said that the district administration is with the people. The ultimate goal of every plan and every administrative activity is the development of the people and to generate satisfaction in them. He said that the city would be counted among the best cities in the country in the coming years.

Indore's economic vibrancy, IT culture and crime-free environment will prove to be the foundation stone in achieving this goal. He said that the cooperation of public representatives, administration, media and the public is very important in the development of the city

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:30 AM IST