Indore: City techies become part of first ‘one-take film’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the country is getting technically advanced in creative use of cameras, India is going to get its first ‘one-take film’. Many technicians and members of the crew include those who have earlier already worked as theatre artistes in the city.

The film, ‘2020 Delhi’, is going to be a one-take film, which means it will be made taking only one shot throughout. Devendra Malviya, a director, said, “Indian cinema isn’t very famous when it comes to creative use of cameras, maybe with a few exceptions. This film will be an experimental cinematic work.” He added, “Many of the technicians and background set-up artistes used to perform in theatre and are from the city. Theatre artistes have an understanding of how a set-up can be used for different method acting purposes.”

The film will see such seasoned actors as Brijendra Kala, Chetan Sharma, Akashdeep Arora, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Bhupesh Singh and Samar Jai Singh in pivotal roles. The actors told Free Press that the most difficult part of shooting a film is that, once it begins, it requires perfection every second. Akashdeep Arora said, “We don’t get a single retake. So, it becomes difficult to perform. It’s similar to the acts performed in theatres, but here, the difficulties multiply manifold when a hand-held camera comes into play.”

Theatre artistes can usher in revolution

Akashdeep said that the scope for people performing in theatres in the city is higher and, in times to come, they will get ample opportunities to perform.

Malviya informed Free Press that people are now opting for a more creative and experimental form of cinema rather than the old ‘typical’ style.

