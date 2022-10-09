Indore: City stands last amongst districts in division in the child marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commercial capital of the state and the fastest growing city, Indore has a dent in its image, thanks to a high percent of cases of child marriages. As per the National Family and Health Survey-5, about 21.7 percent girls of age 21-24 years in the district were married even before turning adult.

Moreover, the district’s performance has improved only by two percent in last seven years as the percentage of girls, in the age of 21-24 years, married before turning 18 years was 23.4 percent in NHFS-4 and it decreased only to 21.4 percent in NHFS-5.

Comparing the performance of Indore district with other districts in the division, it stands last as Jhabua has recorded the highest improvement from 54.5 percent to 36.5 percent, followed by Barwani and Burhanpur districts with an improvement of 13.5 and 8.8 percent, respectively.

Jhabua performed the best amongst the districts by improving from 54.5% to 36.5% in the last 7 years. The child Line coordinator, Rahul Gothane, said, “Indore has been performing well, when it comes to rescue the child from child marriages. The childline was set up in the year 2011 and have received positive response, as the people in the past were afraid to register complain in the police station. With childline people become comfortable informing about the child marriages.”

“People in rural areas are reluctant due to social stigma, and happen to marry off their daughters at an early age. Reasons such as personal issues and social status are highly registered.” said Meenakshi Harvansh, Child Development and Protection Officer.

Even if the officials claim to conduct awareness activity and open house camps are regularly being organized by the Women and Child Development Department, the city falls behind every other district in the division.

Women age 20-24 years married before age 18 years (in percentage)

The National percentage of women who were married before the age of 18 is 23.3%, while the state’s percentage is 23.1%

District NFHS-5 (2019-21) NFHS-4 (2015-19)

Indore 21.7 23.4

Alirajpur 30.7 37.9

Barwani 29.6 43.1

Burhanpur 17.8 26.6

Khargone 13.3 25.9

Jhabua 36.5 54.5

Dhar 26.5 32.4

Child rescue operations in Indore

Rahul Gothane said, “The city childline along with Women and Child Development Department carries various awareness and conducts community support program to not only prevent child marriages but also to rescue children from other forms of crime.” He added, “Due to childline number 1098, people feel ease to contact for help.”

According to the statistics provided by childline a total of 42 children were rescued from child marriage in last 1 year. An official say, wishing anonymity, “Most of the cases never get registered officially, and child marriages are happening till today in a sacred manner in most of the rural part of the city.”