Indore: City saloon-groomed beggar now big hit on social media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The humanitarian side of the Indore received great appreciation over social media when the video of one of the prominent saloons of the city went viral in which they were seen grooming a minor beggar girl who had come to the saloon for money but her curious questions about the saloon melted the heart of its owner. The video was watched by over 2 crore 63 lakh people.

Huzefaa Shakir, owner of the saloon situated in Scheme No. 140 at RCM, said the girl had come to him asking for money. When he was giving her some money, she asked him about what happens in the saloon. What is the saloon for? and such other questions.

“Her questions were very innocent and she was peeping inside the saloon with glittering eyes and an expression which said she wished to get her grooming done,” said Shakir.

The staff of saloon took her inside the saloon and asked her what grooming she wanted and she asked for a haircut. The saloon staff groomed her and made a video of it.

When the video was shared on the Internet, people appreciated it very much and, within the span of a few days, it has been watched by over 26.3 million people, while over 16 lakh people liked it and over 10,000 people commented on it appreciating Indore and the humanity shown by the saloon.