Indore: City receives 200 injection vials of black fungus disease

Indore: The city on Tuesday received 200 vials of injections used for treating black fungus disease. Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, informed on Tuesday after holding a review meeting. The officer in-charge of injection distribution of black fungus treatment Additional Collector Rohan Saxena, Dean of Medical College Dr. Sanjay Dixit and other officers were present in the meeting. The demands of medicines and injections, their availability and distribution arrangements were discussed in the meeting. Dr. Sharma informed that 73 patients are

undergoing treatment at the MY Hospital and its affiliated hospitals.

Necessary medicines have also been arranged for them.

The above-mentioned medicines will be given to the patients on the basis of referral of the doctors of the concerned hospital. For this, the referral slip will be given by the concerned doctor to be given to the head of his hospital. Then this slip will be sent to the Dean of the MGM Medical College. A committee of three experts constituted by the Dean will approve the medicines for availing to patient.