Indore: City logs 621 new COVID cases, no death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in the city reached 156772 with detection of 621 new cases out of 8600 samples tested on Saturday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.22 percent. Total number of active cases in the city reached 2683 as 159 patients were discharged on Saturday.

No death was reported because of which the total number of deaths remained to 1397, so far. Total 152692 patients have been discharged in the city so far.

2981 cases in eight days

The spread of COVID-19 is so swift that the number of cases increased 2981 in just eight days. Notably, there were only 80 cases reported on January 1 and now it had increased to 621 on January 8.

ALSO READ Indore: Classical dancer Ashish Pillai honoured at Bala Saraswati International Dance Festival 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:04 AM IST