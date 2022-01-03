e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Indore: City logs 110 new positive cases, no death reported

Over 100 cases after June 11, 2021. Rate of positivity @ 1.59 pc, active cases of 438
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh):There is no relief from the increasing number of Covid cases as 110 samples tested positive out of 6934 samples tested on Sunday. Daily positive cases crossed 100 mark again after June 11, 2021.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.59 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 153981. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1395, so far.

As many as 438 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152148 patients have been discharged so far with 21 patients discharged on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
