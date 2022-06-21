Indore: City immerses itself in amazing yogic actions

Yoga | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Yoga Day, the city immersed itself in yogic actions on Tuesday morning. Special Yoga sessions were organised across the city at over a hundred places. At Race Course Road, over 8,000 people together performed Yoga asanas. This was the biggest assembly of people at one place in the city on the day.

The event held at Race Course Road was observed as ‘Yoga Festival’, which was organised by Aarogya Bharti, an organisation devoted to the health and fitness of the people. Here, the Yoga session was held from 6 am to 8 am. National organisation secretary of Aarogya Bharti, Ashok Varshney, was the keynote speaker. Prajapita Brahma Kumari University’s MP-Chhattisgarh zonal coordinator Rajyogini Aarti Didi was also present. Rakesh Shivhare, coordinator, said that on the three roads of Lanter Hotel Square—Race Course Road, Rani Sati Gate Road and High Court Road—people did yogic asanas simultaneously.

Yoga at RAPTC Grounds

Over 1,000 students performed different yogic actions in an event held at the RAPTC Grounds. The district-level mass yoga programme was held from 6 am to 8.30 am. Here, the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also broadcast. The participants gathered there at 6.20 am. The chief minister’s message was broadcast from 6.30 am to 6.40 am. Immediately after this, PM Modi’s message was broadcast. Normal yoga practice was done from 7 am.

Yoga at the C-21 Mall

The Art of Living organisation conducted Yoga at the C-21 Mall from 6.30 am. Hundreds of people were present. Yoga instructors of the organisation, Rahul Kapadia and Hema Sharma, instructed the people. They explained the difference between the science of Yoga and the asanas that are done only physically.

