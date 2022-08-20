Indore: City immerses in joy at Janmashtami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Janmashtami was celebrated at Yashodha Mata temple, Govardhannath temple and by ISCKON members on Friday night. The temples were decorated and cultural programmes were held throughout the day.

Makhan-Mushri and Panjiri were distributed as Prasad and devotees thronged the temples throughout the night.

The Yadav community took out the procession of Lord Krishna from Bada Ganpati square. After two years, 25 organisations of the society came under one platform - District Yadav Ahir Samaj Central Committee – and took out the procession. Even though it was drizzling, the enthusiasm of the people did not diminish.

Yashoda Mata Temple in Khajuri Bazaar has been decorated with colourful electric bulbs. Mahapuja and Janma Aarti were performed and then Yashoda Mata’s baby shower was performed by the married ladies, who are unable to conceive a child even after years of marriage. It is believed that those who perform baby showers in the temple receive blessings from Yashoda.

On August 20, Nand Utsav, Chappan Bhog Darshan and Bhajan singer Babu Rajoria will perform Bhajans from 7 pm to 11 pm. Mother Yashoda's baby shower will take place during this time.

Celebrations of Janmashtami

Saturday – The occasion will be celebrated in Rohini Nakshatra in Venkatesh temple. There will be hymns recited. There will be a celebration late at night while Prasad will be distributed the entire day.

Sunday - At Ramanuj Kot Temple. In this 135-year-old temple, the Lord will be placed on the Panchmukhi swing.

RSS volunteers present flute recital on Janmashtami

RSS volunteers held a flute recital at the ancient Hans Das Math, Bada Ganapati on Friday morning. Flute was the favourite musical instrument of Lord Krishna.

At the signal of the band master, the volunteers in full RSS uniform, started playing in a synchronised way.

The unique feature of the performance was that the other instruments played were totally indigenous like, Venu, Turya, Nagang, Swarad. The volunteers performed the compositions of Meera, Bhup Shivranjani among others.