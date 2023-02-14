Indore: City has become Central India’s medical hub, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the city has become the medical hub of Central India.

He said this while addressing a function organised at School of Excellence for Eye to inaugurate the Eye Hospital, MTH Hospital and Bone Marrow unit at the Super Speciality Hospital, on Monday.

On the occasion, the CM inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan of development works associated with MGM Medical College costing more than Rs 501.42 cr.

Speaking about the facilities, CM Chouhan said the Eye Hospital has excellent facilities and he too had his eyes examined here. “My eyes are fine,” he said and added that bone marrow transplants would be done free of cost and would prove to be a boon for poor patients.

He said that today the city has become a brand. Recently green bonds worth Rs 244 cr. were issued, against which Rs 661 cr. came on the first day itself. It is a symbol of public trust.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured Dr Prakash Satwani and Dr Rahul Bhargava. He said doctors are second only to God.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and MP Shankar Lalwani also addressed the programme. Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda, MLA Mahendra Hardia, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T, dean MGM College Dr Sanjay Dixit were also present.

Facilities inaugurated by CM

-CM dedicated construction works worth Rs 276.049 cr.

-Inaugurated facility for increasing seats of MBBS from 150 to 250 at MGM Medical College for Rs 150 cr.

-Inaugurated the additional construction work of the Academic Building.

-Girls and Boys Hostel and Maharaja Tukojirao Mother and Child Hospital under the infrastructure upgradation.

-Construction work of 450-bedded hospital in Maharaja Tukojirao Maternal and Child Hospital at cost Rs 50 cr.

-School of Excellence for Eye Hospital cost Rs 39.69 cr.

-Upgradation of MGM Allied Health Sciences and construction of 320-bedded hostel at Rs 13.32 cr.

-Renovation work of burn unit of MY Hospital at Rs 6.579 cr.

-Upgradation work of mortuary block of MY Hospital at Rs 1.36 cr.

-Establishment of Bone Marrow Unit in Super Specialty Hospital at Rs 1.24 cr.

-Foundation stone of a total of five buildings of Centre for Excellence Mental Hospital Rs 33.14 cr.

