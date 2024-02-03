Indore: City Gets ₹20Cr More For 4 Rail ROBs In Budget

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Interim Budget presented on Thursday, an amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for the construction of four railway over bridges (ROBs) in and around the city. An amount of Rs 5 crore each has been allocated in the budget for financial year 2024-25 for all four bridges.

The overbridges that have been approved include railway crossing number five located near Lakshmibai Nagar station, Railway Bridge in Rajendra Nagar yard. Permission was granted to construct over bridges at Manglia Gaon-Barlai stations and railway crossing number Harniyakhedi-Mhow stations. Now the construction department of Western Railway will begin the tender process to build the central part (railway portion) of the railway over bridges at these crossings. It is believed that the work on the central part of these over bridges will begin after four to five months.

It may be pointed out that in the Interim Budget presented in Lok Sabha the city has received highest ever allocation of Rs 2990 crore for financial year 2024-25. Railway experts have said that in the budget substantial fund is availed. Now the construction department has to speed-up pace of work by adding manpower.