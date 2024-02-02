Bhopal: Engineer Dies After Two Bikes Collide Head-On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old engineer was killed after his motorbike collided head-on with another two-wheeler on the BRTS corridor in Shyamla Hills late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mujahid, a native of Bihar. He had moved to Bhopal six months ago and used to work as a networking engineer for a private company in the city. He had been transferred to the Jabalpur office for some time and he was en route to ISBT along with his friend to catch a bus to Jabalpur. He was riding the bike, while his friend Irshad was on the pillion seat.

Officials of the Shyamla hills police station said the duo entered the BRTS lane on reaching Shyamla hills, where another biker rushing at a high speed rammed into them and the duo fell down. While Irshad sustained minor injuries, Mujahid sustained grievous injuries on his head and was rushed to the Hamidia hospital. The other biker fled from the scene. Mujahid died almost an hour after being referred to the hospital.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused bike rider.