Indore: City gets 14 new flights to four new destinations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the new summer schedule, to come into force from March 26, the city has got 14 additional flights and flight connectivity for 4 new destinations Surat, Rajkot, Udaipur and Shirdi. The total number of flights movement from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will go up to 88.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the summer schedule of flights operation on Tuesday. Indigo Airlines will start these new flights and had announced the details of these flights earlier The summer schedule begins on March 26 and remains applicable till October 26.

From October 27 the winter schedule becomes applicable. DGCA gives approval to the proposals sent by the airlines about the starting of the flights during the period. Currently, 74 flights are being operated from the city airport.