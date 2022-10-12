Indore: City gears up to celebrate Karwa Chauth

Women getting ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth by decorating their hands with mehendi. | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Karwa Chauth is round the corner and the city is gearing up to celebrate the festival on October 14. Markets in the city are crowded after two years at this time of the month as people go crazy over the Karwa Chauth festival.

After Navratri, crowds have started growing in the markets for the purchase of Karva Chauth items. A large number of customers are thronging the shops located at Geetabhawan Road, Sindhi Market, Sarafa Bazaar, Rajwada and Rambagh in the city. Women prefer to wear sarees on Karva Chauth. That is why most of the sales are of sarees.

Usha Jain, shop owner at Sindhi Market, said, “The demand for Bandhni sarees is increasing this season. Women come here asking for sarees in bright colours, like red and green.”

According to Nimita Arora, a fashion designer selling sarees and lehengas, this time, on Karva Chauth, women are prefering to buy designer sarees, suits, sararas and lehengas. A cosmetics shop owner said bangles, bracelets with necklaces, bindi, nail polish and lipstick are being sold like hot cakes.

Want a makeover? Check available dates

The beauty parlours in the city are all booked as people are excited about celebrating Karwa Chauth after two years. Sarita Sharma, beautician, told Free Press that most of the dates had been booked by people two weeks prior to the occasion. Not only women, but men, too, come here to get their skin and hair treated to get a photogenic look on the occasion.

Mehendi trends

Karwa Chauth celebrations seem incomplete without mehendi. Temporary stalls have been put up by mehendi designers in front of malls and in local markets where people can get beautiful mehendi drawn on their hands at a cheaper price. Mehendi imprints are also becoming common. Amisha Shah, mehendi designer, said, ‘Appoints are booked for mehendi, and most women call us to their homes and pay hefty amounts for it’