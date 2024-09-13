 Indore City Director Selected For Platform Busan, 2024
Platform Busan is known for being one of the most competitive programmes for filmmakers across Asia.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
Stanley Hector, film director from Indore has been selected to participate in Platform Busan 2024 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stanley Hector, film director from Indore has been selected to participate in Platform Busan 2024, a programme organised by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), one of Asia's leading film festivals.

The programme will take place from October 5 to 8 in Busan, South Korea. Platform Busan is known for being one of the most competitive programmes for filmmakers across Asia, offering a unique opportunity to attend master classes, network and pitch projects to a global audience of producers, distributors and festival curators.

As part of this programme, Stanley Hector will be pitching his debut feature project, Ring-A-Boo, a heist thriller that explores the themes of destiny versus free will. The film will capture the life of a reformed crook named Raghu who has lived his life with an unwavering faith in luck and destiny.

On getting selected Stanley Hector said, ‘Being selected for Platform Busan is a tremendous honour. It's an incredible platform to showcase Ring-A-Boo and connect with like-minded filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world.

I'm looking forward to sharing my vision and bringing this story to life.” Stanley Hector’s films like The Hero Within and Jump, have been showcased at renowned film festivals like the New York Indian Film Festival and the Short Film Corner at Festival de Cannes, in the past.

