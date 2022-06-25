Indore: City cops help Hyderabad police arrest two thieves

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of Indore police, Hyderabad police arrested two men in connection with the theft of Rs 50 lakh at a businessman’s place in the city. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts in Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal as well. They would be brought to Indore for questioning in connection with the theft in the MIG area.

MIG police station in charge Ajay Kumar Verma said unidentified men committed theft at businessman Swastik Bansal’s place in MIG area on May 22. The CCTVs were examined by the police and they found a car number. The car number was checked by the police but it was found to be manipulated.

On the instruction of DCP Samapt Upadhyay, the team started an investigation to identify the accused. The police somehow managed to identify the suspects and police got to know the location of the suspects in Hyderabad. Later, a police team was sent to Hyderabad to trace the accused. With the help of the local police, the MIG police raided a house and caught two persons named Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Ghaziabad and Mohammad Nasim of Delhi from there. A pistol and five live cartridges, three walkie-talkies and tools used in theft, were seized. Two accomplices named Wasim of Bareli and Zuber were on the run till the filing of the report.

The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts in Vijayawada (AP), Indore and Bhopal. They confessed to committing theft at a businessman's house in the MIG area. Cash and valuables were recovered from them and the accused were booked under relevant sections for keeping firearms illegally. The accused would be brought to Indore on transit remand after the investigation of Hyderabad police.

TI Verma said that the accused used to roam from one city to another in a car to commit theft. Before committing theft, the accused used to recce the locked places. The accused used to manipulate the car number being used in the theft and they also switched off their mobile phones before committing the theft. They used to contact each other with walkie-talkie on the spot.

Wasim is a dealer of used cars in Bareli and he also runs a hair salon in Delhi. Mohammad Sharif is a businessman and met one of the accused and they prepared a plan to commit thefts.