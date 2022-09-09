Indore: City continues to witness many shades of weather

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Different shades of weather continued to prevail in the city on Thursday, too, as it rained for a few minutes, then was overcast in the afternoon but again turned sunny later on.

The city witnessed three shades of weather on Thursday as the sun had shone earlier in the day, but it was dark and hazy at noon. Later in the evening, a cool breeze soothed the city but the weather took another U-turn by turning sunny and raising the temperature and humidity.

Will it rain or won’t it, was the question which people were asking in the morning. Some even thought there would be a radical change in the weather. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department said the city might witness drizzles and gusty winds in a couple of days if the weather conditions remained the same.

“With the increase in temperature, moisture incursion has taken place due to which rainfall is taking place in the city. Indore will continue to witness light showers, mostly in the isolated areas,” Met officials said. They attributed the increase in humidity in the morning and evening to a change in the wind pattern and cloudy weather.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal. The morning and evening humidity was 81 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively. The wind blew in from the west at an average speed of 10-12 kilometres an hour.