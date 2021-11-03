Indore: City consumes 20 MW power on Dhanteras

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company witnessed significant increase in consumption of electricity in the city.

“The demand for electricity in Indore city has been 20 MW more than the previous day, totaling 392 MW,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

West Discom also stated that the maximum demand in Malwa-Nimar region, which falls under the company area, has been 220 MW more than the previous day. On the day of Dhanteras, the maximum demand in Malwa-Nimar was 4590 MW.

31.9 consumers get power at Re 1 per unit

West Discom said that nearly 31.9 consumers got power at Re 1 per unit in Malwa-Nimar region in last month.

As per government scheme, those consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for first 100 units and for remain 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

The number of people availing benefit of this scheme of government have been increasing Malwa-Nimar region.

The number of people getting cheap electricity stood at 4 lakh one lakh in Indore district, 2.25 lakh in Indore and Dhar districts each.

The government provided monthly subsidy of about Rs 125 crore on cheap electricity last month.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the billing software gives the benefit of the scheme according to the monthly consumption. “There has been an increase in the number of beneficiaries of cheap electricity following some decline in consumption due to lowering of temperature,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:44 AM IST