Indore: City ‘cleanliness armoury’ gets 110 more units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Giving more power to its cleanliness fleet, Indore Municipal Corporation rolled out 110 new vehicles at a function on Dussehra Maidan on Friday. The cost of the vehicles is more than Rs 17 crore.

These vehicles will be distributed among all 85 wards in Indore which was adjudged the cleanest city six times in a row.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who inaugurated the new vehicles, said, “It is easy to reach the top, but it is difficult to maintain the position. Indore has been maintaining its cleanest city tag for six years. We wish to continue remaining on the top, so adding more vehicles to our fleet.”

He said that the vehicles have been purchased in a very short duration of time. “The order was placed after the new council of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) was formed,” he added.

IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav, former IDA chairman Madhu Verma, and Mayor-in-Council members Jeetu Yadav, Rajendra Rathore and Niranjan Singh Chauhan were present at the function.

Added to the fleet

- Out of 110 vehicles, 60 CNG vehicles are trippers for door-to-door garbage collection. Their capacity is of carrying 3 tonnes of load. Cost: Around Rs 13 lakh per unit.

-25 diesel vehicles of 5.5 cubic meters open garbage tipper with a lifting capacity of 3 tonnes. Cost: Over Rs 12 lakh per unit.

- Diesel equipped 5 vehicles of Jetting Roding Grabbing Machine which can lift a weight of 6 tonnes. It opens the drainage line by pressure jetting, opens the square line by the rodding machine as well as sewer from the square chamber. Cost: Over Rs 33 lakh per unit.

- 5 vehicles with high-flow suction machines. 6-tonne capacity. The vehicle is useful for cleaning the chamber. Cost: Around Rs 50 lakh per unit.

- Diesel equipped 5 vehicles with a suction machine. Capacity is 2.5-tonne capacity. Will be useful in water logging situations, and will suck out water from narrow streets during monsoon. Cost: Rs 13.5 lakh per unit.

- 5 vehicles have Grabbing cum Rodding machines mounted on them. Will be useful in opening chambers in narrow streets and cleaning chambers. Cost: About Rs 13.75 lakh per unit.

- 5 diesel vehicles of jetting machines for narrow streets.Cost: Rs 12 lakh per unit.