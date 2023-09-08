Indore: City Celebrates Festival Of Janmashtami With Great Pomp

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated amid rains in Indore. The temples were crowded from morning till night. Nandotsav's tableaux were decorated in the temples and ‘Dahi-Handi’ were also broken. Yadav Samaj took out a procession from Bada Ganapati Crossroads in the morning. The journey that started with the announcement of Jai Madhav... Jai Yadav that made the atmosphere lively. Seven tableaus, bands, garba and bhajan troupes, akhadas and folk artistes from Mathura-Vrindavan and the performances and feats mesmerised the onlookers throughout its route.

Hundreds of children dressed up as Radha Krishna and women and girls dressed as Radha and Gopis spread colours of devotion and people danced with gay abandon. Bhajan singers also remained the centre of attraction. Flowers were showered on the Yatra from more than a hundred welcome platforms on the way. Women were seen pulling the chariot of Lord Krishna seated in a silver chariot.

Nandotsav was celebrated today in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati at Sri Srividya Dham located on Airport Road. A tableau of the child form of the Lord was decorated and Makhan, Mishri and 56 bhog were offered.

In the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmotsav at the ISKCON temple in Nipania, devotees were in a frenzy to get a darshan of Lord Radha-Govind. In the morning, many devotees participated in the Kalash Seva and anointed Lord Radha-Govind with Panchamrit, while in the evening the learned Acharyas of the temple performed Shodashopachar puja and anointment before birth. Sant Nandulal and Tarun Malini who came from Europe also participated in this festival.

