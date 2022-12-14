Indore: City CBSE schools aim to become ‘Green Schools’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Parliament passing the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the initiatives taken by schools of Indore towards energy conservation is bound to get a fillip.

Schools in Indore have been working on energy conservation with Indore Municipal Corporation. Taking it further, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) schools will focus on developing students’ skills and aim to become ‘Green Schools’.

Kanchan Tare, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools, said, “NCERT has also issued a resource book that suggests ways to transform the schools through practices of education for sustainable development (ESD) in order to enable the children to grow in an environment that helps imbibe awareness, sensitivity and the necessary skills to be environmentally responsible citizens of mother earth.”

“Most of the CBSE schools are working to become greener and greener, so we need students support as well,” Tare said.

National Energy Conservation Day that is observed on 14 December to raise awareness about the need for energy and its conservation in daily life will be an important day for the same. The day is led by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power.



Greening Curriculum

Following NCERT guidelines, CBSE schools are now greening the curriculum. “It refers to the infusion of environmental and sustainability perspectives into the school curriculum,” UK Jha, former chairperson of the complex, said. He added that the key is the perspective and the approach in which the contents are explored and learnt.