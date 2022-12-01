Indore: City bus found jumping red light 12 times 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police caught a city bus being driven on the wrong side on Wednesday. Police found 12 e-challans pending against the bus number and recovered the fine from the driver.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, the traffic management police teams are taking action against traffic rules violators in the city. The pending e-challans are also being collected from the violators.

On Wednesday, additional DCP (traffic) spotted a city bus running on the wrong side while patrolling. He instructed the subordinates to take action against the bus driver for violating traffic rules. The police team stopped the bus running between Aurobindo Institute and Nayta Mundla. Officers found 12 e-challans pending against the bus. A sum of Rs 7,000 was recovered from the driver on the spot and he was warned to follow traffic rules.

Read Also MP: Power transmission capacity of Indore district increases