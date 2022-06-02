Indore: City bizman conned of Rs 94 lakh, logistics company director booked for embezzlement

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police, on Thursday, booked the director of a logistics company from Jaipur for cheating a city businessman of Rs 94 lakh. The complainant alleged that he had sent five containers to deliver to the US through the logistics company, but three containers had not reached their destination even nine months after the booking. The accused had also given a fake acknowledgment to the complainant for the delivery of the containers.

According to Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Satish Dwivedi, a case of fraud has been registered against Praveen Vashisht, resident of Bajajnagar, Muhana Mandi in Jaipur, the director of the logistics company, on the complaint of Krishna Murari, a resident of Treasure Fantasy Township in the city. Complainant Murari is the director of Shri Mahaveer Home Furnishings Expo Pvt. Ltd Co. Murari stated in his complaint that, from June last year till February this year, he had sent five containers containing bed sheets to the US through an e-commerce company. He had had an agreement with a Jaipur-based logistics company regarding this.

According to the agreement, the company had to deliver the goods to the warehouse of the e-commerce company in America by ship. Murari had sent a container from Indore to the warehouse on June 30, 2021. The complainant was informed by the logistics company that the container had reached the US in August, but, in reality, the goods had not reached the destination.

The complainant informed the police that, when they asked Vashisht, he gave them a fake acknowledgment and said that the goods had, indeed, reached their destination. He had allegedly kept two more containers with him and did not even deliver them to the warehouse of the e-commerce company.

The complainant alleged that, whenever he asked Vashisht about the consignment, he assured him that the container would soon reach the location. He gave receipts for the arrival of all the five containers, out of which three containers have not reached the warehouse till date. Three of the receipts were fake. The complainant alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 94 lakh.

The police are investigating the case further.