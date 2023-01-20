Indore: City all set to host Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to host Khelo India Youth Games, and elaborate arrangements are underway for this prestigious event here. Ekta Vishnoi, senior director of Khelo India programme, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. She said, it appears, that the cleanest city will also host the best event not only in the state, but also in the entire country.

Vishnoi was addressing a meeting regarding the preparations of Khelo India programme held here today. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T, additional collector Ajaydev Sharma and Rajesh Rathore, additional commissioner Sapna Solanki, and CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, arrangements for the Khelo India programme were reviewed point wise. The arrangements for the venue, food, transport, accommodation etc. were reviewed in detail. It was informed that the maha-kumbh of sports will start in the city on January 30.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations, Vishnoi said that the administrative team is working with seriousness, diligence and enthusiasm for the event. She said that I inspected all the competition venues and the preparations were to be as per the norms and guidelines.

She said the Khelo India programme would provide an excellent platform for budding sportspersons. It will allow young players to prepare for the international level.

Read Also Indore: 70 buses fined for stopping in middle of road to pick up passengers

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)