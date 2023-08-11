 Indore: Citizens Pledge To Make Best Master Plan Of Country For City
Indore: Citizens Pledge To Make Best Master Plan Of Country For City

Members of Indore Uttham Abhiyan organise ‘Sankalp Sabha at Rajwada

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Indore Utthan Abhiyan organised a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in front of the statue of Devi Ahilyabai at Rajwada on Thursday. In the presence of intellectuals and social workers they took a pledge to make the best Master Plan of the city. Ajit Singh Narang, president of Indore Utthan Abhiyan, informed that for the last 2 years, we have been making continuous efforts and have met the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh twice and have requested that after getting the tag of being the No. 1 city in cleanliness in the country, now the Master Plan of the city should also be the best in the country. For this, we have placed the study done by us in front of the principal secretary of the Urban Administration Department Neeraj Mandloi through a powerpoint presentation.

After this presentation, the Government was supposed to reply to each and every issue raised by us but we have not received any reply so far. 

All the members stood up and raised their hands and took a pledge that ‘Indore is dear to us and it is our resolve to make the best Master Plan of the country for the city and we also resolve that we will not accept anything less than the best Master Plan’. 

