Indore: Citizens heave sigh of relief as weather turns pleasant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens got relief from the chilling conditions after six days as the day temperature increased by five degrees Celsius on Saturday as compared to the temperature recorded on Friday.

The night temperature, however, remained below 10 degrees Celsius and the morning was also misty.

The sky remained clear with bright sunlight that gave respite and the residents enjoyed pleasant weather as heavy rush was seen on city roads after six days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was two degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius was four degrees below normal. Morning and evening humidity was 60 percent and 43 percent respectively.

“On Saturday, the weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky. However, the relief may be short lived as the temperature will increase gradually till February 2 and it will fall again after the same. The day and night temperature will also increase by 3-4 degrees in the next three days,” a met department official said.

Northern part of the country will witness a fresh spell of snowfall between February 2 and 4 which may affect the weather of Indore as well.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:16 PM IST