Indore: Citizens expecting heavy rain contend with simply drizzles

Indore: Citizens who were expecting to face heavy rainfall as dark clouds enveloped the city for the past couple of days had to be content with only drizzles throughout the day.

The residents of the city woke up to dark clouds for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday and could not see the sunshine throughout the day. The drop in the day temperature, coupled with the drizzles, also forced people with weak immunity to wear warm clothes along with the raincoats. With the weather turning pleasant, people went on long drives in the evening. A large number of people could be seen thronging the corn stalls across the city.

The city recorded only 4.8 mm of rainfall on Wednesday and did not receive much showers in the past four days, even though the Met officials were expecting moderate-to-heavy rainfall. The city has recorded only 21.6 mm (close to one inch) rainfall in the past three days. However, cloudy weather for the past five days has kept the temperature below normal during the morning and in the night. The total rainfall till date in the city has reached 239.7 mm (9.43 inches).

The Regional Meteorological Department said the weather would remain cloudy and the city would witness light-to-moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.

