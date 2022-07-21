Indore: Citing vacancies, B.Ed colleges seek one more counselling round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming that more than 25 per cent seats are still lying vacant in colleges, the Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association, on Wednesday, has written to higher education minister Mohan Yadav seeking one more round of counselling for admission.

“We’ve requested the minister to grant one more additional round for filling vacancies in B.Ed colleges,” said association patron Girdhar Nagar and secretary Awadesh Dave.

A total of three rounds was granted by the department of higher education (DHE) for admission to B.Ed, M.Ed, B.PEd, M.PEd and other courses for the 2022-’23 session. However, the three rounds could fill up only 65 per cent of the seats in B.Ed colleges. Citing poor admission, the colleges had demanded two additional rounds. However, only one additional round was granted. The additional round ended on Wednesday.

Students allocated seats in B.Ed, M.Ed and other teachers’ education courses in the additional round of centralised online counselling had to submit the fees by 5 pm for confirmation of admission.

“Provisional admission of students gets confirmed only after the fees are paid,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.