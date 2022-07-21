Indore: Citing traffic woes, Bhargav says firm no to victory rally

Mayor-elect Pushyamitra Bhargav garlands a statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada Square on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that it might cause vehicular snarls across the city already beset by traffic woes, mayor-elect Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Wednesday that he would not take out a victory rally. “We, the elected public representatives of the BJP, have collectively decided not to take out victory processions keeping the traffic situation in mind,” Bhargav said.

The mayor-elect said that whatever processions were to be taken out had been taken out during the campaign. “Now, it’s time to work on improving traffic in the city,” said Bhargav who had cited improvement in vehicular traffic as one of his top priorities. “When you commit yourself to something, it should be shown in your moves too. I can’t contribute to the traffic woes of the people,” he told reporters while replying to a query on why he has decided not to take out any victory procession.

Bhargav went to Rajwada Square and paid obeisance to the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the erstwhile Queen of Malwa. Newly elected corporators of the BJP accompanied him.