Indore: CISCE announces Quiz Competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) floated a notice for all the students encouraging them to participate in the Constitution Quiz Competition.

Schools in Indore floated the notice for students and asked them to participate in the competition.

The notice said, “This is regarding the ‘Constitution Quiz Competition 2021—Let’s Explore Our Constitution’ for students, on the DIKSHA platform.”

It added that, in order to encourage maximum participation of students, the last date of the Quiz Competition had been extended to February 28, 2022.

“There will be 252 questions in this Quiz. The students will receive a participation certificate, along with a merit certificate for their performance,” added the notice.

For registration and other details please visit website: https://diksha.gov.in

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:53 PM IST