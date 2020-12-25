Indore: Christmas in turbulent times

Indore: To celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus, Christians gathered for Holy Mass and worship at churches on Friday from 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Community members celebrated the day by cutting a cake in nine catholic churches of the city.

After this, the gates of churches were closed again for the day so that the crowd does not assemble. Only 100 devotees will be able to worship in the church at a given time.

Churches will now open for visitors on 26, 27 and 28. Keeping in mind the social distancing, stickers are placed on the benches in the St Francis Assisi Cathedral (Red Church).

Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal SVD in his address said, “Just as the whole world is currently waiting for the vaccine or drugs to beat covid-19, similarly mankind was saved from the epidemic of sin years ago by Jesus Christ.”

At Saint Joseph Church, Nandanagar, Father Thomas Rajmanikam and Father Selvin offered the Holy sacrifice. The church was especially furnished and decorated for the morning prayers.

In his sermon, Father Thomas shared the message of love from Jesus Christ. Father Selvin said, “Jesus Christ is the uncommon counsellor, the powerful God, the eternal father and the king of peace. We have to place them in the manger of our heart.”

Bible lessons were read by Sushil Francis, Gracie Reiffel, Herman Francis, Manish Paul, Katherine Menon and Mary Fernandez.

The request for various purposes was submitted by Tina Rao, Jisa Jerry Peter and Sherman Francis.