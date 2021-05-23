Indore: Christians celebrate Pentecost with online prayers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the solemnity of Pentecost, Christian community prayed for the infilling of the Holy Spirit. All the parishioners attended the Holy Mass, which was celebrated through online.

Catholic community of St. Joseph's church spiritually united in prayer in their own families. Many conducted nine-day novena to Holy Spirit to celebrate this great day, which is the birthday of the Church.

Rev Fr Naveen Uttriya Das, the new priest, celebrated the online Holy Mass and people attended and participated in it. The spiritual prayer service was conducted at noon, which commenced with the ringing of the church bell. All the devotees gathered in front of their electronic devices and television to attend the prayer online.

The prayer service started with the raising of our hands and praising God by saying: Halleluiah. Seven people conducted the prayer service following Covid-19 protocols in St Joseph church.

Sunil Raphael sang hymns to Holy Spirit. Sr Anista and Sr Santhosh Mary prayed for the end of the covid-19 and black fungus.

“May the cases in Indore and in India dwindle down drastically and the people may be saved from this virus,” Sr Celine and Mrs. Mamta Paul prayed. They prayed for the protection from black fungus, white fungus and other related sicknesses.

Johnson Bastian read a reading from the Holy Bible. Rev Fr Thomas Rajamanikam made a short reflection and discourse and asked the people to seek forgiveness for the sins that are personal as well as communitarian do that the people of our community and all the people may be saved as early.

“May God have mercy on us, on Indoreans and the people of the world,” he said. He gave the message that all the people of various religions should pray for at least one hour every day and seek forgiveness from God. We need to help each other by praying for them.

“We all prayed the gifts of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, pity, fear of God,” Sr Anitha said.

Pray for purity, unity & strength: Bishop

The Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks, as described in the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 2:1–31), shared BA Alvares, the media coordinator.

This day was celebrated in the world was celebrated online on the Atmadarshan TV channel, taking precautions of covid-19 lockdown in Indore.

Father Priest Bishop Chacko, Father Anand and Father John Bhabor offered the Holy Mass. In his sermon, Bishop Chacko said that on this day the Holy Spirit had descended on Apostle-Gana. The Holy Spirit grants us holiness, strength and unity.

“Today, our country, our church and our families need holiness, strength and unity. There are many parts in the body and all the organs work in unison, but the soul operates them. Many languages are used in our country, but the country is called Bharat Mata,” said Bishop.

He added that today weak body needs medicines to fight corona, just think how weak sin makes our soul, so we should pray for purity, strength and unity with the help of Holy Spirit.

With the special blessing of Bishop Chacko, prayer was offered by Father Santosh Tigga, Father Jobi Anand, Father John Bhabor, Father Sumit Taher, Father Selvin Drazen, and Sister Rinsy.