Indore: Choubis Avatar Mandir to be ready by April 2023

A glimpse of Shree Choubis Avatar Mandir |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique temple made only with bricks without any use of iron/steel, whose foundation was laid over half a century ago, is expected to be completed by April 2023. Its completion is expected to give fillip to religious tourism in the area.

This temple, called Shree Choubis Avatar Mandir, featuring 24 avatars of Lord Vishnu, has already won two world records. The foundation of the temple was laid in 1968-69 by Gurudev Jaykarandas Bhaktamali Paramhans, but its construction started in November 2015.

The temple has the maximum number of idols consecrated in a temple and this feat has been recorded in the Golden Books of World Record and World Book of Records, UK.

Giving details, temple trust secretary Chintu Verma said the pinnacle of the temple will be made of Ashtadhatu. “Five kilos of gold will be required in this and this will be the first temple in the country, where all the idols are being installed in a huge form,” The temple is 90 per cent complete with consecration of idols covering the land area of over 30 bighas, which is about 3.4 hectares. The main temple is of Vishnu-Lakshmi is being built on the lines of the Somnath temple, using eight lakh bricks.

Verma said that the height of this temple is 121 feet and an idol of Lord Vishnu-Lakshmi nine and a half feet long and seven and a quarter feet high will be installed here. The other temples have a height of 52-52 feet.

A six and a quarter feet Kalash will be installed on the top of the main temple and a three and a quarter to three feet Kalash will be installed in the remaining temples.

“Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav will be held here from April 28, 2023 to May 10, 2023,” Verma said. He added that there will also be 100 Kundiya Vishnu Mahayagya.

In the second phase, a temple of 11 Rudra avatars and 9 avatars of Maa will also be built.

The temple is already garnering interest among the people of Indore. Recently, more than 30 bikers of Rides for Riders group headed to explore and learn more about Lord Vishnu’s incarnations. Group Admin Gyandeep Srivastava said, “We were curious to know more about the temple and were very happy to learn that the construction would be completed by April 2023.”

Read Also Indore: Posting comment on social media costs youth his life