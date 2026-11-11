Indore Chokes Under Post-Diwali Pollution! AQI Hits 333 At Regal Square, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' Even 48 Hours After Festival | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after Diwali, the impact of firecracker emissions continues to linger over the city, with no significant improvement in air quality. Despite the festival celebrations ending on Sunday, pollution levels remained elevated on Monday and continued to be a cause for concern on Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at Regal Square touched 333, while Residency Area recorded an AQI of 301, indicating that the city continues to breathe heavily polluted air.

According to data recorded up to 4 pm on Tuesday, Regal Square emerged as the most polluted location among the three monitoring stations. The area recorded PM10 levels of 376 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 levels of 145 micrograms per cubic metre.

At Residency Area, PM10 stood at 190 and PM2.5 at 122 micrograms per cubic metre. Meanwhile, Meghdoot Garden recorded an AQI of 288, falling in the 'Poor' category, with PM10 at 183 and PM2.5 at 116 micrograms per cubic metre.

The smoke and fine particulate matter released by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations continue to affect the city s air quality. The presence of PM2.5 particles is particularly concerning as these tiny pollutants can penetrate deep into the lungs when inhaled.

With pollution levels remaining elevated even 48 hours after Diwali, residents may have to wait longer for cleaner air. Given the prevailing conditions, it could take another four to five days for air quality to return towards normal levels.