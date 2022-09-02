Indore: Choithram Mandi attacker is still at large eluding cops

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have not been able to arrest the accused who tried to attack a shop owner in Choithram Mandi area, even after two days of the incident. The police claimed that the accused had fled from the city and a team had been sent to arrest him.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Manish Dawar said many places were raided in search of accused Lakhan Tanwar, who was booked for damaging a shop in Choithram Mandi with a sword. The accused also attacked shop owner Rohit Gupta with the sword but he somehow managed to save himself. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the shop. The accused was demanding money from the shop owner for liquor which he refused to give.

The shop owner gripped the attacker’s hand, blocking a probable fatal blow from the sword. The accused was then seen damaging goods in the shop. The employee of the shop had to flee after clambering over the shop counter.

Dawar said the accused had four cases registered against him, including that of a robbery. His last location was traced to Ratlam after which his mobile phone was switched off. The police team reached Ratlam, but could not arrest the accused. Another team was sent to arrest him.

