Indore: Police Training College conducts seminar on Chaos Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police personnel are required to follow the ability of alertness due to the continually escalating complexities unleashed by the contemporary era of ongoing disruption. For them, Decision-making becomes challenging because a specific alternative is to be selected and acted upon within tight and thin foundations of time. A blend of information-processing capability and intuition is required, said Naveen Krishna Rai, Manager, Government Affairs and Business Development, at IIM Indore on Wednesday.

He made the above remark as a facilitator for a session on Chaos Management organised by the Police Training College Indore.

He further informed students about the consequences model of decision-making during chaos which analyses a decision on the basis of its impact with respect to the timeframe within which the decision was to be made.

If a decision is made too early in the heat of the moment, without collecting essential information just enough to make intelligent speculation for taking a decision, its impact will be low. Similarly, if the decision maker invests more time in gathering relevant information related to the decision, they may lose the time frame within which the decision would have been effective, rendering a low impact on the situation, even if it involved many efforts. The most impactful decisions lie in the region of intersection between the time range and the highest extent of knowledge to be possessed for aiding the decision that can be achieved within that crucial time frame, Rai added.

Besides, he spoke upon various other themes related to the nuances and practices of Chaos Management.