Indore: Choice between development and false promises, says Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Tuesday, stated that this election was a choice between development and false promises.

“We’d all seen the tenure of the Kamal Nath government which forgot the promises made to the people of the state before the elections. In fact, the Nath government was neck deep in corruption. From loan waiver of farmers to unemployment allowance to youths and women—people were duped in the name of self-help groups. There was an atmosphere of anarchy in MP during the Nath government,” he said at the Khedapati Hanuman temple in the Indore-1 Assembly constituency.

He stated that, likewise, people had seen the Congress regime in Indore Municipal Corporation. “During its regime, heaps of garbage used to pile up at every nook and cranny of the city, drains used to get clogged, roads used to be dotted with potholes and protests for drinking water were a common sight,” he said.

“Former BJP mayors wrote chapters on development in Indore. They changed the face and character of Indore. The cleanliness model of Indore is praised not only in the country, but also in foreign countries,” he said.

Bhargav was accompanied by senior leader Satyanarayan Sattan, MP Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and others.

