 Indore: Chintu Choukse, Shaikh Alim clash with each other
Both the leaders shouted at each other at AICTSL office after a meeting on Swachhata Survekshan, chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC leader of opposition Chintu Choukse and Congress leader Shaikh Alim got involved in a scuffle after a heated argument Saturday evening.

Both the leaders shouted at each other at AICTSL office after a meeting on Swachhata Survekshan, chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Later, other Congress leaders pacified both of them to control the situation.

Alim had accused Choukse for not raising the issues of his ward during the meeting while Choukse said that the meeting was called for Swachhata Survekshan and not for ward issues, which can be taken up later. Congress corporators were also left surprised after seeing both the leaders arguing over the issue at AICTSL campus.

article-image

