Indore: Chinese wife blews cover of 'terrorist' wanted by NIA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chinese wife blew the cover of Sarfaraz Meman leading to his arrest on suspicion of links with Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist organizations, said Indore cops on Tuesday.

He walked into Chandan Nagar police station late on Monday night and surrendered after the cops detained his parents from Fatma Apartment. A team from Maharashtra ATS too has reached Indore to interrogate him.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “On the basis of NIA’s input, the Indore police took Sarfaraz Meman into custody. The matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in MP. No one involved in any suspicious activity will be spared.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha said that action was taken on the basis of inputs received from Mumbai police and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

During subsequent interrogation, Meman told the cops that he worked in a restaurant in China and Hong Kong between 2005 and 2018 and kept on visiting India. He also married a Chinese girl. However, soon a dispute arose and the couple filed for divorce.

"During interrogation, the man claimed that a divorce case was underway in China and his Chinese wife’s lawyer had made false complaint against him with the Indian intelligence agencies," the official said.

"The NIA officials had shared details like Aadhaar card, driving license and a passport. As per information received, the suspect had received training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan," the police official had said.

Married four times in India and once in China

Sarfaraz has married four times. After returning from China in 2018, he got married for the fourth time and also has children. H official passport shows that he has only travelled to China and Hong Kong. In the past, he worked at a medical store and later delved into clothes and oil business in Indore, DCP Saklecha said.

Living in Indore since 2005

Saklecha said that the accused came to Indore from Mumbai in 2005 with his family as his father was looking for a job. A class five pass out, he later travelled to China and Hong Kong with help from relatives.

The documents recovered from the accused are being examined and verified with embassies concerned, said the cop.

The accused got his original passport in 2003. He told the cops that in Hong Kong, he lost the passport and later got a duplicate passport from Indian Embassy in Hong Kong in 2006. Currently, he holds a passport issued in 2016, which is valid. Saklecha said that cops were collecting complete information about the accused well versed in Chinese, English and Hindi languages.

Mother avoids media

A video shot in Sarfaraz’s Indore house has gone viral. In the video, a woman, claimed to be Sarfaraz’s mother, speaks from behind a curtain claiming that her son was not involved in any wrongdoing. She refuses to provide any further detail and asks the person recording her statement to leave.

