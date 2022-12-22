Indore: Children to get additional polio dose from new year

Polio | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide additional safety to the children, three doses of polio vaccine will be given to them from the new year.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that till now two doses of functional inactivated poliovirus were given to the children to protect them from polio.

The first dose is being given at the age of six weeks and the second dose at the age of 14 weeks.

"Now, the Indian Expert Advisory Group has recommended a third dose of functional inactivated poliovirus to provide additional protection against polio to children. Following the same, the third dose will be administered to provide protection to children from polio all over India," Saitya said.

He added that instructions have been given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to give an additional dose of inactivated poliovirus vaccine between 9 to 12 months.