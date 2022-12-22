e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Children to get additional polio dose from new year

Indore: Children to get additional polio dose from new year

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that till now two doses of functional inactivated poliovirus were given to the children to protect them from polio

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Polio | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide additional safety to the children, three doses of polio vaccine will be given to them from the new year.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that till now two doses of functional inactivated poliovirus were given to the children to protect them from polio. 

The first dose is being given at the age of six weeks and the second dose at the age of 14 weeks. 

"Now, the Indian Expert Advisory Group has recommended a third dose of functional inactivated poliovirus to provide additional protection against polio to children. Following the same, the third dose will be administered to provide protection to children from polio all over India," Saitya said.

He added that instructions have been given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to give an additional dose of inactivated poliovirus vaccine between 9 to 12 months.

Read Also
Indore: Celebration on DAVV campus as students return with youth festival trophy
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Gujarat's Anya is sub-junior snooker champion

Indore Sports Update: Gujarat's Anya is sub-junior snooker champion

Bhopal: Apart From 450 IAS, IPS officers, Nath government also transferred 46 dogs

Bhopal: Apart From 450 IAS, IPS officers, Nath government also transferred 46 dogs

Indore: Art of Living sessions by Dinesh Kashikar begin today

Indore: Art of Living sessions by Dinesh Kashikar begin today

Indore: Two men caught with firearms, live cartridges

Indore: Two men caught with firearms, live cartridges

Indore: Six including director of firm booked for embezzling lakhs from man

Indore: Six including director of firm booked for embezzling lakhs from man