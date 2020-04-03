Indore: Children donate Rs 10k to feed poor amid lockdown

Indore: Every bit counts. Bindu se Sindu as they say. Two children, including a Class X girl from Rau have done commendable job by donating more than Rs 10000 for the food of poor on Friday. They have given up their savings to Rau police station in charge Dinesh Verma for social activists.

Sixteen-year-old Mehati Suley and four-year-old Vardan Mandale have given Rs 5100 each to TI Verma. Mehati is Class X student from a city school and her father Vinod Suley, is a farmer. Worried with this calamity, She decided to handover her entire kitty to those who are unable to get two square meals. After she expressed her concern to her father, he handed over Rs 5100 of her saving to Rau TI Verma.

Four-year-old Vardan has also donated Rs 5100 to the poor. After handing over his "wealth" to the poor and needy, TI Verma gave the money to social activist Shiv Dingu, who is providing food to the poor. Verma appreciated the children and their parents for their contribution in these trying times. Vardan’s father Pawan Mandale is a hardware trader in Rau.