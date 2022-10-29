e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Childline informs kids, women about 1098

Indore: Childline informs kids, women about 1098

They were informed that they should dial these numbers and seek help at times of emergency or even to give some vital information.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An open house was conducted by the Childline team at an anganwadi center located in the Azad Nagar police station area on Saturday. Around 30 kids and 10 women took part in the programme.

Childline team members Monica Waghaye and Toshiba Sheikh and anganwadi worker Sabnam Khan held the open house activity. The women and children who took part in the open house were made aware about the Childline number 1098 and police helpline number 100.

They were informed that they should dial these numbers and seek help at times of emergency or even to give some vital information. They were also informed about child rights and child protection.

Children and women were advised by the Childline team that whenever a child is in trouble, the same information should be given on Childline’s toll free number. The team said that Childline responds promptly to all child-related cases and protects the child’s right and helps them in every possible way.

Read Also
Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to put serious efforts to bring back Ambika Statue
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Childline informs kids, women about 1098

Indore: Childline informs kids, women about 1098

Dhar: Suspended TI, SI reinstated month after incident

Dhar: Suspended TI, SI reinstated month after incident

Guna: Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

Guna: Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water

Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water

MP: Attempt to kidnap school going boy in Badnawar foiled

MP: Attempt to kidnap school going boy in Badnawar foiled