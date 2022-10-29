Indore: Childline informs kids, women about 1098

FP NEWS SERVICE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An open house was conducted by the Childline team at an anganwadi center located in the Azad Nagar police station area on Saturday. Around 30 kids and 10 women took part in the programme.

Childline team members Monica Waghaye and Toshiba Sheikh and anganwadi worker Sabnam Khan held the open house activity. The women and children who took part in the open house were made aware about the Childline number 1098 and police helpline number 100.

They were informed that they should dial these numbers and seek help at times of emergency or even to give some vital information. They were also informed about child rights and child protection.

Children and women were advised by the Childline team that whenever a child is in trouble, the same information should be given on Childline’s toll free number. The team said that Childline responds promptly to all child-related cases and protects the child’s right and helps them in every possible way.

