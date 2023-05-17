Indore: Childline holds awareness prog on child beggars

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous efforts are being made by Childline along with Aas organisation to prevent child begging in the city.

Last month the department rescued five child beggars and also counselled them. Public awareness campaigns including ‘Bal Mitra’ and ‘Bhikshavarti’ have been conducted at different intersections by the team to make Indore a ‘beggar-free’ city.

A similar initiative was taken by the department on Tuesday, where the team members visited various intersections in the city with postcards and posters to make people aware of child beggars and how they should deal with it.

At various intersection, children were seen begging and the department officials advised them to stop begging and got them enrolled in educational institutes. The officials also conducted counselling sessions for the parents and guardians of the children found begging, where officials asked them to focus on educating the children.

Childline Team Shubham Thakur, Santosh Solanki, Monika Waghaye, Raj Kiran Jat, Apoorva Trivedi, NehaSaxena, Ashwini Wankhede, Megha Jinwal, Gaurav Parmar, Gaurav Tiwari, and Dheeraj Shriwas in collaboration with police at traffic intersections of the city conducted the awareness campaign successfully.

Thakur said, “Most of the child beggars were found at LIG, Navlakha, Sarwate Bus Stand. We have counselled all the children found and have provided required guidance to them and their parents and guardians.”

