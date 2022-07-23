Indore: Child Welfare Committee terminates three members for helping POCSO accused

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has terminated three of its members, who were allegedly caught helping a man booked under POCSO.

The committee on Friday terminated the services of Aparna Dubey, Manish Dubey, and Yogesh Jain who were serving as committee officials from several years.

The man they were illegally helping was charged under POCSO Act for misbehaving with his daughter following complaints from the girl, her brother and cousins. “The Kishor Nyay Board had been monitoring the case and found a video as evidence showing the three committee members offering help to the accused.” said Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee.

When the case came up for hearing, the officials tried to convince the girl and her brothers to change their statements.

Porwal informed Free Press that strict action was taken by the committee and their services were terminated and it was also decided that the three would be facing charges for their actions.

The committee on Friday decided that the three will not be working again as members. Porwal said, “The three were always lacking in the field of work and had been on radar by the managing committee.”